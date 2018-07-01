Lincoln’s century almost proves too much for Banbury

It’s now three games without a win for Banbury in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

They drew with Finchampstead in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road where skipper Dan Lincoln’s century almost proved too much for Banbury who were hanging on at the end.

Having elected to field, Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin saw his side reduced to 45-2 with both openers going. Andrew House was caught by Qaasim Adams off Brad Taylor for 12 and Gregory Smith was trapped lbw by Graham Beer for 26.

But a third wicket stand of 126 between Adam Dewes and Dan Lincoln launched the visitors’ innings.

Dewes was caught behind by wicket keeper Shazad Rana off Steven Green for 52 runs and Ryan Quinn soon followed. But there was no let up for Banbury as Simon Bell and Dan Lincoln put on 107 runs for the fifth wicket.

Bell was caught by Sabin off Olly Wright for 26. But Dan Lincoln went on to make 132 runs off 156 balls, which included nine fours and eight sixes, before he was caught by Sabin off Adams.

Josh Lincoln 20 and Tommie Predgen took Finchampstead on to challenging 295-6 at the close of their 64 overs. It was a long day in the field for Banbury without much reward for the bowlers who toiled without too much success and only Steve Green managed to pick up a couple of wickets.

Banbury were soon in trouble in their reply, reduced to 28-2 with Sabin being caught by Smith off Rehan Akram and Oliver Clarke soon following his skipper, caught by Dan Lincoln off Darron Augustus.

Craig Haupt and Qaasim Adams, who once again found the runs easy to come by, steadied the ship and took Banbury on to 81-3. Haupt was bowled by Josh Lincoln for 24 and Adams was caught by Bell off Zafar Ali for a big-hitting 61 runs off 48 balls which included 11 fours.

Richard West and Charlie Hill took Banbury on to 182-5. Hill was caught by Ali off Josh Lincoln for 34 off 49 balls which included five fours and Rana soon followed. But West and Steven Green took Banbury on to 243-7.

Green was bowled by Ali for a quick-fire 28 off 20 balls which included five fours. West remained at the crease before he was bowled by Quinn for 80 runs off 110 balls which included four fours and a six.

That gave Finchampstead every chance of winning the game. It was left to Wright and Taylor to see out the remaining couple of overs as Banbury reached 267-9 at the close of their 56 overs.