Judd in seventh heaven but Westbury are given a test

Graham Judd took seven wickets as Westbury maintained their 100 per cent start to the Cherwell Cricket League campaign with an exciting 11 run win at Didcot.

Westbury opted to bat first in Saturday’s division two fixture and were restricted early on by some tight bowling before they reached 100-1 after 25 overs.

The early pacesetters finally posted 221-7 as Will Gurney top scored with 49 and George Markham hit a quick-fire 45no.

Elliot Matthews scored 69 in Didcot’s reply and they were always ahead in the run chase before they were pegged back by Judd. Closing on the target, Didcot needed 17 to win off 12 balls with five wickets in hand but they were all out with two balls left as Judd took five wickets in as many balls, ending up with 7-9.

A last-wicket stand of 29 saw Cropredy to an unlikely but thrilling one wicket win at Horspath II as they moved up to fourth in the table.

Cropredy put their hosts in on a damp pitch and restricted Horspath to 186-9 in their 50 overs, Patrick Somerton taking 3-27 and Jamie Stead top scoring with 40.

Opener Saim Hussain hit 44 and Thomas Bunting 31 in Cropredy’s reply but they lost wickets at regular intervals and it was only a last-wicket stand between James Coleman 46no and Patrick Somerton that saw them to victory, despite Ryan Hicks taking 3-10 and Mohson Rana 3-33.

Basement boys Sandford St Martin lost by 40 runs at second-placed Leighton Buzzard.

The hosts racked up 304-8 in their 50 overs, Phil Whatmore 71, Antony Francis 55 and Tom Pope 50 top scored for the home side, with Chris Thompson taking 4-47.

Mark Robey 61 and Thompson 55 batted well in Sandford’s reply, aided by Thomas Goffe 35 but they were bowled out for 264 as Greg Proudfoot took 3-58.

Banbury II saw off hosts Abingdon Vale by three wickets in division one.

Banbury inserted Vale in the damp conditions, with the home side posting 204 all out as Paul Butcher hit an unbeaten 45 and Amith Premkumar 41 while Ed Phillips took 3-31.

Banbury reached the target with 11 balls to spare, thanks largely to James Mokler 95, Josh Megson 35no and George Tait 54, Joe Butcher taking 4-31 for Vale.