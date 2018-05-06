Haupt reaches milestone but champions beat Banbury

Craig Haupt finally became the first batsman to pass the 10,000 runs milestone in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League but he could not save Banbury from an opening day defeat.

Champions Henley ran out comfortable winners by 84 runs in Saturday’s opening division one fixture at The Brakspear Ground where Haupt wrote his name into the history books. But a mini-collapse from Banbury ended Lloyd Sabin’s hopes of getting anything from the game.

The Banbury captain inserted Henley and saw his side make the early breakthrough when opener Michael Roberts was trapped lbw by Brad Taylor but Euan Woods and Matt Rowe helped Henley recover. Woods was next to go, caught by Haupt off Richard West who then claimed his second wicket when Rowe was caught behind by wicket-keeper Shazad Rana on his debut, to reduce Henley to 83-3.

But that was about as good as it got for Banbury as Richard Morris and James Rishton put on 121 runs for the fourth wicket. Morris made 80 runs off just 92 balls, including four fours and three sixes, before he was bowled by Qaasim Adams on his Banbury debut.

Rishton registered his half-century before was out for 53 runs, caught by Haupt off Adams as Henley raced to 218-5 before closing on 241-8 from their 50 overs. Taylor picked up 1-18, Graham Beer took 2-33 and Adams claimed 3-53.

In reply, Banbury made a good start with Sabin and Haupt putting on 60 runs for the first wicket. It was history-maker Haupt who departed first, stumped by Michael Williams off Rowe for 26 runs off 43 balls, which included a couple of fours.

But Charlie Hill soon followed and that signalled the start of a mini-collapse as Banbury slumped to 95-5. Sabin was caught by Williams off Gurveer-Monty Singh for 39 runs, which included five fours, but no other batsman was able to make a significant stand during that spell.

Adams, West, Ollie Clarke, Steve Green and Rana all came and went without making much contribution as Banbury were reduced to 107-8 before Olly Wright came to the crease. Wright 15 and Beer, who scored 34 runs before he was bowled by Woods, put on 37 runs for the ninth wicket.

Banbury were dismissed in the 40th over as Singh finished the day with an impressive 5-45 while Rose picked up 2-36.