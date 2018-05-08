Haupt makes history in his final year out in the middle

Craig Haupt has announced he will retire at the end of this season.

The Banbury batsman became the first player to reach 10,000 runs in the Home Counties Premier League on Saturday but says this will be his last year with the White Post Road club.

Haupt said: “It didn’t feel anything special when I got the runs I needed, I think it would have been better had I managed to do it last year. But it was nice that my mum, who is over from South Africa, was there to see it.

“It was bitter-sweet because of the result of the match but Henley are a very good side, so it wasn’t the ideal start for us.

“I promised Lloyd [Sabin] I would finish this season off but it will be my last. My eyes are still good but my body isn’t and it takes me a week to get over a game now.

“There are a lot of good young players coming through at the club now and it’s a younger man’s game with all the new formats of cricket. The squad has grown this year and now it’s time for the younger players to take over.

“Centuries are always special, especially when you get them at home. But two innings stand out, my unbeaten double ton against Beaconsfield and when we won the league on the final day in 2000.”