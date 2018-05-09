Gurney guides Westbury to first day victory at Sandford

Westbury’s first game in division two of the Cherwell League proved to be a winning one.

Newly-promoted Westbury cruised to a seven wicket success in Saturday’s opener at Sandford St Martin.

Sandford skipper Steve Dobson elected to bat and the hosts got off to a blistering start.

Dobson hit a quick-fire 61 before Graham Judd 1-39 and Charlie Williams restricted Sandford as they reached 197-8 at the close with Williams taking 3-32 and Charlie Harper 3-45.

In reply, Westbury started cautiously before William Gurney came to the crease with a counter-attacking 79, well supported by Olly Tice 49. Westbury then cruised to victory in the 41st over.

Cropredy lost by seven wickets against Didcot.

Jordan Morrison’s 4-46 helped to dismiss the home side for only 138 in the 44th over. Didcot made light work of their run chase, Vishane Perera hitting 55 to steer his side home in the 25th over.

Great & Little Tew II slumped to a crushing defeat ten wicket defeat against Bicester & North Oxford.

Tew captain Markus Jeacock was caught by wicket keeper Warwick Bradfield off Dan Savin for a first ball duck. Tew never really recovered, with only Sam Barnes 30 and Josh Garrett 24 making any impact

Tew were all out in the 46th over for just 120 runs, David Clark taking 3-14 and Savin finishing with 2-14.

With openers Adam Stapleford and Nick Moorman in fine fettle, Bicester cruised home in the 27th over, Stapleford finishing unbeaten on 49 and Moorman 45no.

Banbury II thumped Twyford by eight wickets in division one.

Twyford were shot out for 109 at White Post Road where there were useful contributions from Jack Wilkins 1-5, Rob Stileman 1-23, Immy Mohammad 1-17, Stephen Hart 2-20 and George Tait 2-23.

Three super run-outs by James Mokkler, Jack Lambden and Justin Lambden were supplemented by two stunning catches from Chloe Hill and Mohammad.

In reply, Banbury eased to 110-2 in the 41st over thanks to James Mokkler 44 and George Tait 31no.