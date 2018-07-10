Gurney and Tice stand firm as leaders get back on track

Division two leaders Westbury beat struggling Sandford St Martin by seven wickets in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Westbury were pegged back by Cropredy last weekend but they bounced back to winning ways in Saturday’s division two fixture.

Sandford elected to bat but lost captain Steve Dobson early on. They recovered to 52-1 with Ollie Ong hitting 49 before Charlie Tredwell 2-47 removed Jim Howe 21.

Wickets then continued to fall throughout the innings with Sandford finishing on 211-9 from their 53 overs with Graham Judd taking 3-69 and Charlie Williams 2-20.

In reply, Westbury started strongly with an opening stand of 133 between Tom Gurney 66 and Olly Tice 57 setting the platform for a largely comfortable chase within 38 overs for the loss of only three wickets.

Captain Richard Cook hammered a brilliant 155 not out to help Didcot to a 44 run win over Cropredy.

Cook’s knock came off 131 balls with 19 fours and five sixes, as Didcot declared on 276-4 in 50 overs. Kiwi left-arm spinner Matthew McComb then took 6-67 as Cropredy were all out for 232.

Twyford saw off visitors Banbury II by seven wickets in division one.

Tom Bartlett hit 67 in Banbury’s 165 all out, Mohammed Fayyaz taking 4-21. Asif Shah then struck 57 not out and Adam Bone 53 to help Twyford to 168-3.