Green returns home to get Banbury’s campaign up and running

Steven Green impressed with bat and ball as Banbury gained their first victory of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign at the third attempt.

Banbury beat Slough by three wickets in Saturday’s division one fixture despite the middle order failing to fire again.

But Green, who joined Banbury from Slough this season, took four wickets before guiding his new side home after it looked at one stage as though they might struggle to find the required runs.

Slough elected to bat but Banbury made the early breakthrough when Nabil Shah was caught by Olly Wright without scoring and fellow opener Fahim Qureshi soon followed when he was caught by Shazad Rana off Brad Taylor for 17.

Conrad Louth and Shahid Yousaf came together and put on 60 runs for the third wicket. That partnership was broken up when Louth was bowled for 51 by Green who then bowled Yousaf for 38.

Wickets fell steadily from then on with only Feroz Baig and Zaheer Sher making double figures as Green enjoyed a good spell and Slough were dismissed in the 48th over for 161 runs. Green took an impressive 4-17 while Taylor finished with 2-28.

In reply, openers Sabin and Craig Haupt gave Banbury a steady start before the Banbury skipper was bowled by Muhammad Haroon for 10. Haupt remained at the crease as he formed the backbone of Banbury’s innings.

But, once again, the middle order struggled as Banbury were reduced to 65-4. Ed Phillips and Haupt stemmed the flow of wickets and took Banbury on to 102-5.

Green joined Haupt in the middle and they edged Banbury closer to the target before the opener was caught by Yousaf off Ikhlaq Nawaz for 68 runs off 116 balls, which included four sixes. Wright 13no and Green, who hit 24 runs off 30 balls, saw Banbury home in the 47th over.