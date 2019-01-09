Glazier puts the shine on Hooky win

Hook Norton beat Ruscote by five wickets in division one of the Banbury Indoor Cricket League.

Ruscote posted 77-6 as Jordan Glazier took 3-38. Dickie Knight 25no and Tom Bartlett 25no saw Hooky home.

Banbury beat Chipping Norton by 20 runs.

Ali Shaw 31no and Richard Simpson 25no helped Banbury to 125-4. Simpson then took 2-31 and Mark Austin 2-35 with Liam Manley 36 and Ben Millard 23 top scoring.

Banbury Veterans beat Castlethorpe by 53 runs with Paul Cutler 26no and Steve Beck 22 top scoring. Beck took 4-28 to dismiss Castlethorpe.

Sandford St Martin beat Cropredy by 15 runs.

Martin Anson 46no and Chris Thompson 26no helped Sandford to 133-2. Jim Howe took 3-36 as Cropredy closed on 118-6 with James Coleman 32 and Richard Lynch 19 tops.