Glazier puts the gloss on Hooky win

Steve Beck hit 22 runs as Banbury Veterans beat Castlethorpe
Hook Norton beat Ruscote by five wickets in division one of the Banbury Indoor Cricket League.

Ruscote posted 77-6 as Jordan Glazier took 3-38. Dickie Knight 25no and Tom Bartlett 25no saw Hooky home.

Banbury beat Chipping Norton by 20 runs.

Ali Shaw 31no and Richard Simpson 25no helped Banbury to 125-4. Simpson then took 2-31 and Mark Austin 2-35 with Liam Manley 36 and Ben Millard 23 top scoring.

Banbury Veterans beat Castlethorpe by 53 runs with Paul Cutler 26no and Steve Beck 22 top scoring. Beck took 4-28 to dismiss Castlethorpe.

Sandford St Martin beat Cropredy by 15 runs.

Martin Anson 46no and Chris Thompson 26no helped Sandford to 133-2. Jim Howe took 3-36 as Cropredy closed on 118-6 with James Coleman 32 and Richard Lynch 19 tops.