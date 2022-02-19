Four teams could still win Banbury Indoor Cricket League with one week to go
Cropredy lead table with Banbury in second going into final games
Going into the final week of matches in the Banbury Indoor Cricket League it is still possible for any of the top four teams to win the title.
Cropredy lead on 128 points, with Banbury 107, Hook Norton 107, Shipston 102, Sandford 84, Banbury Veterans 61, Ruscote Lions 60 and Chipping Norton 9.
Shipston batting 2nd 44-0 in 1.5 overs (Marcus Ireland 22no, Jack Murphy 13 no) beat Chipping Norton 40-6 in 5.2 overs .
Banbury batting 1st 116-1 (Richard Simpson 30no Ben Cross 25 n o & 1-32 Liam Manley 26no) Sandford 116-4 (Chris Thomson 32no & George Welch 29 no) Banbury won by losing fewer wickets.
Cropredy batting 2nd 107-4 (Will French 34no, Ed Somerton 25no, Tariq Jamil 20) beat Ruscote Lions 106 -1 (Alup Mueboree 33 no, Banras Ali 25 ) with 1 ball to spare.
Hook Norton batting first 147-2 Dan White 35no, Craig Lines 30no, Tom Bartlett 25no Adam Bennett 30no) beat Banbury Veterans 121-5 (James Mitchelmore 25, Andy Cross 27, Ollie Murray 32 no).