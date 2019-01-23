Ex-Banbury batsman Patterson called up by Australia

It seems if you want to play for Australia then get yourself up to White Post Road for a summer and you may have a better chance!

Kurtis Patterson will become the second overseas player to have plied their trade at Banbury to play for Australia when he makes his Test debut at the Gabba on Thursday to face Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series.

Patterson’s captain will be Tim Paine who, like the New South Wales Blues batsman, also played for Banbury in 2015. The 25-year-old Patterson played for Banbury the following year in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Patterson scored a couple of centuries for a Cricket Australia XI in two matches against Sri Lanka last week which helped his cause.