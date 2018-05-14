Edwards does the damage as Peterborough end Banbury’s hopes

Banbury bowed out of the ECB National Club Championship following a 19 run defeat at Peterborough Town.

Lloyd Sabin inserted the hosts in Sunday’s Group 12 tie and saw his side make the early breakthrough when Charlie Hill bowled David Clarke and Brad Taylor bowled fellow opener Kieran Judd. Alex Mitchell was caught by Olly Wright off Taylor and Scott Howard was caught by Sabin off Hill to leave Peterborough reeling at 25-4.

But Danyaal Malik 37 and David Sayer 38 steadied the ship and took Peterborough on to 104-5. Banbury picked up a few more wickets but Chris Milner 14 helped Peterborough to 141-8 after their 40 overs.

Taylor picked up 2-13, Hill took 2-25 and Ollie Clarke took 2-36.

In reply, Banbury also struggled from the off with Sabin, fellow opener Tom Bartlett and Ed Phillips all quickly returning to the pavilion as the visitors slumped to 24-3. Hill 19 and Josh Megson 14 got Banbury back in it before Wright came to the crease.

Mark Edwards did the damage, taking 4-32 but Wright 26 and Ollie Murrey 12 kept Banbury in contention But when Wright was run out in the penultimate over, Banbury were still 19 runs short of the target.