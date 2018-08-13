Dobson leads Sandford to that elusive first victory

At the 15th attempt, Sandford St Martin finally recorded a victory in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Sandford beat Wolverton Town by eight wickets on the DLS method in Saturday’s division two fixture.

Wolverton were all out for 200 in the 48th over on Saturday before Steve Dobson 79no led Sandford to 132-2 in the 26th over before the rain.

Cropredy saw off hosts Oxford II by 142 runs in another rain-affected match.

Cropredy set 225-9 in their 50 overs, Joe Haynes top scoring with 44, ably backed by Saim Hussain 42 and Edward Somerton 39 while Balaji Ramalingam took 4-31. Oxford reached 83-4 in 21 overs with Mark Parry on 35 when the rain came, Cropredy also winning on the DLS method by 142 runs.

Leaders Westbury won another tight game to beat Leighton Buzzard Town by four runs and all but seal promotion.

Leighton Buzzard elected to bowl first but Westbury’s top three once again were superb and reached 278-4 off their 50 over quota. Olly Tice 102 got excellent support from Tom Gurney 75 and Tom Gurney 70.

In the chase, Westbury had a good start but Phil Whatmore began an unstoppable assault on the bowlers. Whatmore did not have much support and with rain on the horizon it was a race against the DLS par score.

By the time rain finally brought the game to a close, Leighton Buzzard were 218-7 off 35 overs. Whatmore had blazed 136no off 89 deliveries but Leighton Buzzard were four runs short of the par score.

Horley stayed in the second promotion spot in division three with a seven wicket win at Great & Little Tew II.

Tew were bowled out for just 150 with Josh Garrett 66 and Samuel Catling 33no top scoring as Pete Papanfus took 5-37 and Josh Garrett hit 66. Dave Clark 64no and Dave Eaton 50no then guided Horley to 152-3 in the 31st over.

Banbury III saw off hosts Oxford & Bletchingdon Nondescripts by 20 runs on the DLS method.

Nondies were all out for 222, in which Christopher Day 47, Wasim Mohammed 46 and Joe Butler 40 top scored as Imran Mohammed took 4-35. Paul Taylor 50 and Mohammed 35 helped Banbury to 170-5 – which was 20 runs ahead of par – when the heavens opened.

Brackley amassed a huge 337-4 in their 50 overs against visitors Long Marston II to set up a 271 run win in division four.

Josh Rowland top scored with 80no and Michael Lowe 73no, ably backed by Eric Carpenter 64 and Luke Stone 52 before Douglas Smith took 3-7 and Keith Cartwright 3-8 as Marston were shot out for 66.