Cropredy get points sewn up early on

Cropredy II beat Chearsley in division five of the Cherwell Cricket League.

The hosts won by a massive 228 runs on the DLS method against visitors Chearsley.

Mike Amos-Simpson 91 and Luke Cherry 72 helped Cropredy to a massive 328-8 and Chearsley reached 100-9 in 25 overs when the rain came.

Brackley lost by eight wickets against Thame Town II in division four on the same method.

Brackley scored 139-2 in 48.5 overs with Thame replying with 80-2 in 26.4 overs.

Banbury IV lost by ten wickets against Challow & Childrey II in division six.

Banbury were all out for 175 as Freddie Robson took 4-62 and Martin Turnbull 3-13. Robson completed a fine match, scoring an unbeaten 88 and Patrick Bryan 73no as Challow raced to 176-0 in the 31st over.

Ben Elkington’s century helped Twyford to 301-5 against Sandford St Martin II to secure a 101 run win on the DLS method.

Sandford were 200-6 in 40 overs in their reply as Colin Simpson hit 106.

Jack Wilkins took 5-9 for Banbury II in division one but they ended up frustrated as rain forced an abandonment against hosts Buckingham Town II.

Banbury had been shot out for 127, Justin Lambden 61 scoring virtually half their runs. Buckingham were in dire trouble at 35-6 before the rain came, bizarrely, securing more points than Banbury despite their precarious position.

In division three, Banbury III were staring down the barrel at Stokenchurch, who amassed a formidable 349-8 before the match was abandoned.

Ashley Hunt hit 123 and Arshad Latif 89 for Stokenchurch, but rain meant there was no opportunity for a Banbury reply.