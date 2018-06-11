Coleman’s six-wicket haul is vital as Cropredy take spoils

James Coleman’s six-wicket haul helped Cropredy to a seven wicket win against Oxford II in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Oxford were shot out for 105 runs in Saturday’s division two fixture at Williamscott Road where Coleman took 6-37 and Jacob Heath 3-21.

Saim Hussain then struck 50 in Cropredy’s reply as they eased to 106-3.

Division two leaders Westbury earned a draw at Leighton Buzzard Town.

Batting first, Westbury were in trouble at 10-2. But Olly Tice 70 and Tom Wilson 87 recovered the innings and began to accelerate.

Once they had gone it was left to Sam Harper 73 and Tom Young 33no to cash in and make sure the good platform was built on as Westbury ended 284-5 off their 53 overs.

In the chase, Leighton Buzzard lost early wickets as Westbury piled on the pressure mainly through Charlie Harper who took 4-58.

With Leighton Buzzard eight down with 15 overs to go and no chance of winning, they shut up shop. Westbury could not get the last two wickets, the hosts finishing on 179-8 with Antony Francis top scoring with 73no.

Idrees Butt took 7-13 as Sandford St Martin were thumped by seven wickets against Wolverton Town.

Butt’s haul sent Sandford tumbling to 78 all out, with Wolverton cruising home in the 20th over.

Horley racked up an enormous total of 402-6 declared as they ruthlessly put visitors Great & Little Tew II to the sword.

Tew had inserted Horley and it was a decision they regretted as Dave Eaton bludgeoned 135 in 87 balls, backed by Andrew Stanley 93 and David Taylor 54.

There were some painful-looking bowling figures in the Tew attack, although Aluptageen Maqbool did take four of Horley’s six wickets to fall.

In reply, Tew were never likely to get close, and they were shot out for 104 to lose by the huge margin of 298 runs, Pete Papanfus taking 4-34.