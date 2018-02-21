Champions retain unbeaten record

Hook Norton marked their maiden Banbury Indoor Cricket League title by remaining unbeaten throughout the campaign.

The champions beat Cropredy by five wickets in Tuesday’s final division one fixture.

Adam Webb took 2-14 and Jordan Glazier 1-18 to skittle Cropredy out for 53 runs in which Luke Cherry 24 top scored. Dickie Knight 20 led Hooky to victory in the sixth over despite Cherry taking 1-10.

Sandford St Martin beat Castlethopre by 48 runs.

Tom Goffe 40no, George Thorne 22 and Mark Robey 21 helped Sandford to 131-4. Robey then took 2-14 as Castlethorpe could only reach 83-5 with Tom law 22 and Colin Piggott 21 top scoring.

Ruscote beat Shipston-on-Stour by a single wicket.

Shipston made 113-4 with Jack Murphy 36no and Marcus Ireland 23 top scoring while Imran Younis took 1-23. Younis 20 led Ruscote to victory despite Murphy taking 1-10 and Tom Cox 1-16.

Chipping Norton tied with Great & Little Tew but edged it by losing less wickets.

Liam Manley 27no and Mark Stanway 18 helped Chippy post 111-4 while Lloyd Brock took 2-46. Stanway then took 2-47 and Sam Catling 2-25 to skittle Tew out despite Harry Smith 34 and Brock 17 top scoring.

The league’s AGM takes place at Banbury CC on Monday, February 26, 7.30pm.

Any clubs interested in joining should contact David Cherry 01295 750610 or bbt.tbb@hotmail.co.uk, or Dennis Faulkner 01295 264319 or dennis.faulkner@live.co.uk by email.