Champions next as Sabin looks to end win-less run

Despite going three Home Counties Premier Cricket League wins without a win, Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin remains upbeat.

Banbury entertain champions Henley in Saturday’s division one fixture with Sabin looking for the same level of performance his side has had during that win-less run, the latest Saturday’s draw with Finchampstead.

He said: “I’ve been pleased with the performances but it’s frustrating not getting the results from those games.

“We bowled out of the top drawer again, especially in the first 40 overs, and were unlucky again not to pick two or three wickets up.

“That was frustrating but we lost the chance of winning the game when we dropped Dan Lincoln on 80. He went on to make another quick 50, that was when our fielding let us down.

“I can’t put that down to the hot conditions or tiredness, we should do better than we did on Saturday. We’re one of the best teams in the field.

“We still backed ourselves to chase down the target, the wicket was good and the outfield was quick. But we needed one of the top four batsmen to get a 100 and we didn’t manage that.

“We could have blocked it out much earlier but I always want to try and win the game.”