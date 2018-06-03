Brock and Thomas put Tew on way to another win

Lawrence Brock and Joe Thomas starred with the ball as Great & Little Tew maintained their excellent start to the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign.

Tew beat Dinton by 76 runs in Saturday’s division two fixture at Ledwell Road.

Having been put into bat, Harry Smith’s side made steady, if unspectacular progress, as they scored well. Smith 34 and fellow opener Thomas 14 were backed up by Robbie Catling 19 and Joe White 32 as they posted 172-9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Lawrence Brock ripped through the Dinton top order with only Michael Sutliff offering any resistance. But when he was caught by Catling off Thomas for 22 runs, Dinton had no other batsmen able to present a challenge to the home bowlers and were shot out in the 39th over.

Lawrence Brock took 5-24 while Thomas picked up 4-19 as Tew moved level on points with leaders Buckingham Town.