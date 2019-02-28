Bartlett tops as Hooky get through to Edgbaston

Hook Norton are through to the next round of the ECB National Indoor Club Championship.

Hooky won their ECB National Indoor Club Championship Midlands match against Ufford Park, the Huntingdonshire winners at the Bartholomew Sports Centre in Eynsham.

Hooky restricted Ufford Park to 110-5 with Andy Larkin 31no top scoring for the visitors.

In reply, Hooky got off to a good start with Tom Bartlett leading the way with an unbeaten 29. He got good support from James Ingham 21no as Hooky found the required runs in the penultimate over.

Hooky will now travel to Edgbaston on Sunday for the next round of the competition hoping to take another step towards the finals at Lord’s.