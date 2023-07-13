Banbury’s fine run in national competition comes to an end in the last 16

It was a tough weekend in both league and knockout action for Banbury Cricket Club’s first-team.

On Sunday, they headed to Teddington bidding to make it into the quarter-finals of the ECB Royal London Club Championship.

But it wasn’t their day as their run ended with a 141-run defeat.

Batting first, Teddington put a total of 257-7 on the board from 40 overs with Kieran Coyne, Oliver Wright and Charles Hill all taking two wickets apiece for Banbury.

In reply, only Alistair Short (21) and Shazad Rena (21) passed 20 for Banbury as they were bowled out for 116.

That loss came 24 hours after Banbury had suffered a five-wicket defeat to Wokingham in Division One of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Banbury were dismissed for 145 with Short (40) and Waqas Hussain (25) the only batters to really get going.

Wokingham didn’t have it all their own way in reply as Coyne claimed 3-39 but the hosts got to the target on 146-5 in the 40th over with Conrad Martucci unbeaten on 58.

It was also a disappointing weekend for Banbury 2nd as they suffered their second defeat of the season in Division One of the Cherwell League.

Banbury bowled Dinton out for 170 with Ian Bryan (6-49) and Noble Sebastian (3-53) doing the damage.