Banbury pay the price for top order collapse

Banbury failed to recover from a top order collapse in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture at Aston Rowant.

Lloyd Sabin’s side lost by 51 runs in the division one fixture at Aston Rowant where Qaasim Adams led his side’s fightback in vain.

Having inserted the hosts, Sabin saw his side make the early breakthrough when George Reid was trapped lbw by Olly Wright. Banbury reduced Aston Rowant to 45-3 after Andrew Tolson was bowled by Wright and Joshua Smith was bowled by Oliver Clarke.

Thomas Condon made a useful 43 runs before he was caught behind by Shazad Rana off Adams. Leo Bethell and Christopher Watling steadied the ship and took the hosts on to 153-5.

Bethell was bowled by James Curtis for 57 and Watling soon followed, caught by Sabin off Adams for 53. Wesley Morrick 22 and Daniel Moriarty 30 helped Aston Rowant to post 244-9 at the close.

In reply, Banbury were soon in trouble as the top three batsmen all went with only 18 runs on the board.

Craig Haupt was caught by Smith off Bethell who also bowled Tom Bartlett while in between Sabin was caught by Smith off Morrick. In-form Adams stopped the rot as he and Clarke put on 56 runs for the fourth wicket.

Clarke was bowled by Adam Muttitt for 27 but Richard West and Adams took Banbury on to 144-5. West was caught by Muttitt off Daniel Moriarty for 30, Adams remained at the crease but ran out of partners as Banbury were dismissed in the 48th over.