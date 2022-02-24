Banbury Indoor Cricket League champions crowned

Banbury Indoor Cricket League champions Cropredy

Cropredy have been crowned Division 1 champions of the Banbury Indoor Cricket League, with Banbury the runners-up.

Week seven, the final round of matches saw wins for Sandford, Banbury Vets and Banbury, with Chipping Norton conceding their game to the title winners Cropredy, who finished on 154 points and are pictured with their trophy.

Banbury were second, 21 points behind on 133 points, with Hook Norton third on 111, Sandford 109, Shipston 103, Banbury Vets 87, Ruscote 62 and Chipping Norton 9 .

Organisers expect to start next season’s Division 2 competition of the Banbury Indoor Cricket League in October 2022 with Division 1 then beginning in January 2023.

Results from Tuesday:

Sandford, batting 2nd, 119-5 (Chris Thompson 56 no, Jordan Smith 30, Tom Goffe 3-38, Tom Rothwell 1-18) beat Hook Norton 118-5 (Andy Stanley 47 no, Tom Bartlett 21, Adam Bennett 21).

Banbury Vets, batting 1st, 140-3 (Andy Cross 44 no, Steve Beck 27 no, James Risbridger 28 no, Ollie Murrey 4-13) beat Shipston 49-6 (Marcus Ireland 10 & 1-49).

Banbury, batting 1st, 124-2 (Ben Cross 29 no & 3-44, Liam Manley 25no, Jack Lamden 24no, Richard Simpson 19, David Eaton 3-10, Ben Cross 3-44) beat Ruscote Lions 74-6 (Alub Muqbool 19 Imran Hussain 23).