Banbury have no answer to Sandbach duo as Downs go top

Chris Sandbach and George Sandbach shone for Oxford Downs as they went top of the Cherwell Cricket League.

Downs are the new division one leaders following a comprehensive 93 run victory at Banbury II.

Winning the toss, Downs batted first and, after losing opener Adam Beck early, the Sandbach brothers shared a stand of 126 for the second wicket.

Chris Sandbach led the way with 110, including nine fours and a six, while George Sandbach hit 57. The stand helped Downs to 224-6 in their 50 overs, Jack Wilkins taking 3-52 for the home side.

Harry Sutton took the first five wickets to fall as Banbury slumped to 55-5 and from there, they were never in the hunt. Will Brigs top scored with 36, Sutton finishing with 5-35 and Amin Rafiq 3-36 as Banbury were all out for 131 in the 36th over.

Westbury slipped to their first defeat in division two as they succumbed to a brilliant display from Bledlow Village’s Harry Bartlett.

The leaders bowled tightly to start with but were undone by Bartlett who smashed an excellent 109 in just 88 balls, including 12 fours and seven sixes as Bledlow reached 162-2. Westbury applied the brakes and took wickets at regular intervals to dismiss Bledlow for 240, Charlie Purton took 3-26 in his ten overs.

In the chase, Westbury’s top three failed for the first time and, with the run rate going up during some tight middle overs, they were on the back foot. Sam Harper’s 37 held Westbury together but it was becoming an issue of both run rate and wickets.

Will Woodward took 4-29 for Bledlow as they chipped away at the Westbury order, bowling them out for 191 in the 47th over to seal a 49 run win.

Horspath II romped to an eight wicket win at Sandford St Martin to move up to fourth.

The home side were put in on a damp pitch and were restricted to 198-8 in their 50 overs with Mark Robey 72 and Oliver Ong 40 top scoring.

In reply, on a drying surface, Horspath got off to a flying start as Tom Beresford 74 and Dom O’Connor 57 shared a century opening stand. Jamie Stead 43no continued their impetus as Horspath reached 200-2 with 14 overs left.

Cropredy were shot out for just 73runs as they lost by six wickets at home to Wolverton Town.

Atif Akhlaq took 4-12 and Idrees Butt 3-37 for Wolverton, who then cruised to 74-4 in just ten overs.