Banbury go out but Tew cruise into next round

There were mixed fortunes for Banburyshire’s leading clubs in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League T20 competition.

Banbury lost by five wickets against Buckingham Town in Monday’s second round tie but Great & Little Tew beat Horspath by four wickets.

Electing to bat, Lloyd Sabin lost fellow opener Josh Megson early on before the Banbury skipper and Charlie Hill put on 26 runs for the second wicket. Sabin and Ed Phillips produced third-wicket partnership of 37 when the captain was run out by Jonny Cater for 29.

Phillips and Jack Wilkins accelerated Banbury on to 118-4 before wickets tumbled. Wilkins was stumped by Cater for 33 runs off just 19 balls while Phillips was bowled by Albert Johnson for 36 runs off 29 balls, including two fours and a six.

Banbury posted 148-7 off their 20 overs.

In reply, Buckingham were kept in check as they reached 55-4 before Callum Price and Jack Parish came together. Price made 51 runs before he was caught by Sabin off Ollie Clarke but Parish 40no saw Buckingham home in the final over.

Banbury’s wickets were shared between Clarke, Olly Wright, Brad Taylor and Steven Green.