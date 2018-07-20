Banbury get boost ahead of big clash

Captain Lloyd Sabin says his Banbury side will go into this weekend’s clash with high-fliers Slough in buoyant mood.

Banbury ended their frustrating four-match Home Counties Premier Cricket League win-less run at High Wycombe where Sabin completed an unbeaten century.

I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win game because we don’t want to lose it but we’ll be going for the victory Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Now Banbury entertain second-placed Slough, looking to close the gap in the division one title race.

Graham Beer will come back in for Tom Bartlett but George Tait will retain his place against Slough.

Sabin said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win game because we don’t want to lose it but we’ll be going for the victory. Slough are a very dangerous batting side but hopefully we can build on last week’s win and get into them.”

Banbury went into Saturday’s fixture at Wycombe without their two opening bowlers, the unavailable Beer and Brad Taylor, who felt he needed a break from first team cricket. Taylor dropped into the Cherwell League side with Tait being promoted along with Bartlett, who had to be content with a place in the middle order and did not get his opportunity.

Sabin said: “It was just a question of where we fitted George Tait into the order, in the end he opened the batting with Craig Haupt. George was unfortunate, he hit a four off his first ball and was then given out caught behind but the ball came off his shoulder.”

Looking back on hisown innings, Sabin added: “That was my first century of the year and it’s been overdue, so I always felt a big score was just around the corner. I’ve not had the season I should be having so it was good to get a ton at Wycombe, against a strong bowling side.”