Banbury face the drop after a dramatic final ball defeat

Banbury II lost a thriller against Long Marston by just one run to all but condemn them to relegation in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Banbury inserted Marston, who set 231-8 from their 50 overs in Saturday’s division one fixture as Ewan Crawley hit 83 and James Mokler 39 while Stephen Hart took 3-35 and George Tait 3-49.

In reply, Ollie Morgan shone with 77 for Banbury but they lost regular wickets, Jeremy Smith taking 5-48 and James Beesley 3-35. With two runs needed to win off the last ball with one wicket left, last man Stephen Hart was run out to break Banbury’s hearts.

Division two leaders Westbury fell to a heavy 92 run defeat at Horspath II.

Jehan Mohammed 79, Andrew Roberts 44 and Jamie Stead 58 helped Horspath to 261-9, Richard Tredwell taking 5-36 and Graham Judd 3-75. Westbury then fell to 169 all out as Luke Heritage took 4-21 and Mohammed 4-25 with only Tom Gurney 31 making an impression.

After picking up their first win last week, Sandford St Martin were brought crashing back to earth with a crushing ten wicket defeat at Cropredy.

Ed Somerton’s 7-16 sent Sandford tumbling to 59 all out, Cropredy taking just 8.4 overs to reach 61-0 with Jake Walters 39no leading the way, confirming Sandford’s relegation.

Second-placed Horley slipped up at home to Stokenchurch, who ran out 109 run winners in division three.

The visitors set 297-6, Arshad Latif hitting 86, Jack Sears 71 and Josh Triggs 61 while Nick Tarrant took 3-64. Horley were never in the hunt, falling to 188 all out despite the efforts of Pete Papanfus 53, Jonathan Hart 42no and Dave Eaton 38 as Majid Ahmed took 3-20.

Oxford Downs II beat hosts Banbury III by 101 runs.

Batting first, Downs recovered from 138-8 to post 223-9, thanks to a ninth-wicket stand of 85 between Prav Chahal 49no and Cam Spilsbury 39no, ably backed by Wesley Bartlett 49 and Freddie Smith 38 while Michael Simpson took 4-35 and Imran Mohammed 3-28. Spilsbury then took 6-21 as Banbury slumped to 122 all out with Spilsbury taking 6-21 and Wasim Mehmood 4-27 with Adnan Ahmed 49 top scoring.

Great & Little Tew II kept alive their outside hopes of avoiding the drop with a crushing 194 run win at Great Brickhill II.

Jack Belmont 56, Toby Parker 42 and Jamie Coles 55 helped Tew to 268-9 before Brickhill crashed to 74 all out, Ollie Woodward taking 3-22.

Charlbury were shot out for 100 as they lost by eight wickets at home to Brackley in division four.

Matthew Lowe took 3-13, Joshua Markham 3-25 and Douglas Smith 3-26 to dismiss Charlbury for 100 runs. Eric Carpenter 55no led Brackley home in the 21st over.