Banbury are the T20 kings again

Banbury's players pose for the camera after their Hartwell Senior Cup success. Picture by Dawn Eaton

The north Oxfordshire club's run of success in the competition formerly known as the Bernard Tollett Oxfordshire Cup has only been broken since 2015 by Horspath, who triumphed against Oxford Downs in a thrilling decider four years ago.

And Banbury, who reached the last four in the national Vitality Club T20 Cup this season before losing to eventual champions Hornchurch, were in no mood to see their domination interrupted again as they outclassed their opponents in all departments.

The holders rattled up a formidable 179-5 after electing to bat at the picturesque Sir Paul Getty's Ground before a clinical display with the ball sent Horspath crashing to 85 all out.

As the peace and tranquility of the Chiltern Hills was disturbed by flamethrowers and music to accompany boundaries and wickets, Joe White and Richard Simpson got Banbury off to a flying start.

With a crowd of more than 300 looking on, they smashed 56 off the first five overs.

While Horspath dropped chances, the Banbury openers took the score to 72 before Simpson skied a return catch to leg-spinner Josh Richardson after making 28 from 24 balls before White was run out for 43 off 30, making it 76-2.

Olly Clarke and Ali Short ensured there was no let-up for the Horspath bowlers, though, with a punishing stand of 76 for the third wicket off 7.1 overs.

Short (45) was the busier of the pair before he was caught at mid-wicket by acting skipper Lloyd Belcher off Max Smith for 45.

Clarke had made a stylish 39 off 34 deliveries when he was bowled by Smith, who finished with fine figures of 2-17 from his four overs.

Banbury's total was two runs more than they posted 12 months ago in their 37-run victory over Aston Rowant and was always going to present a stiff challenge.

With Ollie Wright picking up a couple of wickets after Dave Eaton made the breakthrough, Horspath were soon in trouble at 24-3.

Will Hawtin and Smith provided some respite, taking the score to 58 before the former was caught by Clarke on the boundary off Hill for a run-a-ball 24.

It sparked an almighty collapse with five wickets going down for eight runs to leave Horspath in disarray at 66-8.

Teenager Charlie Haselgrove was the chief destroyer with 4-14 off three overs, including accepting an excellent low caught and bowled opportunity, with his haul seeing him named man of the match.