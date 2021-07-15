Aston makes wicket-taking history for Middleton Cheney Cricket Club

Aston Hazell

Aston Hazell,14, became Middleton Cheney CC’s youngest player to take five wickets in senior cricket at the weekend.

Playing in the 2nd XI’s Cherwell League draw with Cropredy 4ths, he took 5-27 off ten overs, including a maiden.

2nd team captain Alex Gentry said: “Aston linked up with Middleton Cheney Cricket Club 2nd team for his first season in men’s cricket after coming through the Youth system at the club.

“Aston has been nothing but impressive in his maiden season, he is a popular figure and has grown in confidence, he has great energy and always gives 100% commitment to the club on and off the pitch.