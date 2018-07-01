All-rounder White fails to save Tew from another defeat

Despite an outstanding all-round display from Joe White, Great & Little Tew’s promotion push suffered another setback in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Harry Smith’s side lost by 113 runs at near neighbours Shipton-under-Wychwood in Saturday’s division two fixture.

Having elected to bat, the hosts suffered an early setback when Ian Lewis was caught by Curtly Slatter off Joe Thomas. But fellow opener Ben Norgrove and Charlie Miller soon had the visitors on the back foot as they put on 79 runs for the second wicket.

Norgrove was bowled by White for 39 runs off 72 balls but Miller went on to complete his century. Miller was finally caught by Smith off White for 107, which included 14 fours, off 121 balls as Shipton reached 198-3.

But they found it difficult to cope with White with only Shaun Cross 45 getting to grips with the bowler. White and Lawrence Brock enjoyed plenty of success with the ball as Shipston were dismissed for 237 runs in the 57th over.

Despite another perfect day’s weather for the batsmen, White finished with an impressive 6-63 and Brock picked up 3-58.

In reply, Tew were soon in trouble as they were reduced to 24-3 with Robbie Catling, Smith and Tim Wyatt all failing to trouble the scorers.

White steadied the ship with Slatter 18 before as he and James Churchill took the visitors on to 116-5. Churchill was caught by Harry Davies off Cross for 32 off 40 balls which included seven fours and a six.

White soon followed, bowled by Anupam Sanklecha for 50 runs off 89 balls which included seven fours. That was it for Tew as the incoming batsmen all failed to make any significant contributions and the visitors were shot out in the 35th over with Sanklecha taking 5-34.