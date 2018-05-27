All-rounder Brock stars as Tew maintain good start

Lloyd Brock starred with bat and ball as Great & Little Tew maintained their good start in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Harry Smith’s side beat Datchet by seven wickets in Saturday’s division two fixture at the Wally Gage Memorial Ground.

Electing to field, Smith soon saw his side put the hosts in trouble as they were reduced to 27-4. Lawrence Brock accounted for both openers, Steven Naylor caught by Robbie Shurmer and Lewis Smith was caught by Robbie Catling.

Shurmer then struck twice, bowling Anthony Moorthoti while Joe Thomas was caught by Catling. Chris Peploe 12 and Oliver Birts stemmed the flow of wickets before Tom Lambert and Birts 37 put on 34 runs for the seventh wicket.

Jarryd Wallace had reached 20 when he was bowled by Lloyd Brock and the hosts were finally all out for 126 runs in the 43rd over. Lloyd Brock took 3-25, Shurmer picked up 2-15 and Lawrence Brock finished with 2-16.

In reply, Tew also received a couple of early blows when Smith was caught by Thomas off Lambert and Henry Woodward was trapped lbw by Birts with the visitors on 37-2. But Catling, who was caught by Tim Alldis off Peploe for 21 runs from 45 balls including a four and a six, and Joe White edged the visitors closer to the target.

White and Lloyd Brock finally saw Tew over the finish line in the 43rd over. White hit an unbeaten 35 runs off 74 balls, which included four boundaries, while Brock hit an unbeaten 46 runs off 93 balls, which included eight fours.