Adams hits unbeaten half-century as Banbury close the gap

Qaasim Adams completed an unbeaten half-century as Banbury made it four Home Counties Premier Cricket League wins on the spin.

Banbury beat basement boys Thame Town by seven wickets in Saturday’s division one fixture at Church Meadow where Banbury closed the gap to just two points on leaders High Wycombe.

Having elected to bat, Thame made a decent start with Callum Russell reaching 40 before he was trapped lbw by Steven Green. But wickets began to fall at regular intervals with the next three batsmen failing to make significant contributions.

Only Will Sutcliffe 15, Chris Jeffcock 13 and James Ward 19 managed to make double figures as Brad Taylor, Green and Olly Wright all enjoyed success with the ball.

Thame were dismissed for 190 runs in the 62nd over as Hassam Mushtaq remained unbeaten on 39 runs off 58 balls, which included three fours and a six. Taylor finished with 3-44, Green took 3-46 and West finished with 3-23.

In reply, Banbury suffered an early setback when Craig Haupt was caught by Sutcliffe off Michael Beard with only 18 runs on the board. But Lloyd Sabin and Ollie Clarke produced what turned out to be the match-winning partnership of 104 runs for the second wicket.

Sabin was trapped lbw by Gamindu Kanishka for 64 runs off 99 balls which included six fours and a six.

Adams joined Clarke at the crease and the pair edged Banbury closer towards the target. Clarke was bowled by Kanishka for 40 runs off 118 balls which included three fours and a six.

Adams and West saw Banbury home in the 49th over. Adams remained unbeaten on 50 runs off just 49 balls which included eight fours and a six while West finished on 16 not out.