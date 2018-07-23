A couple of Charlies put leaders on their way

Leaders Westbury beat Oxford II by seven wicket in division two of the Cherwell Cricket League.

Oxford elected to bat first but struggled to 138 all out in which Alexander Morgan 46no top scored as the wickets were shared around. Charlie Purton with 3-25 and Charlie Williams 2-30, the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Westbury lost three wickets and took 27.1 overs as Will Gurney’s unbeaten 41 and Olly Tice 31 took them to a comfortable victory in the 28th over.

Sandford St Martin must be wishing for the end of the season as they crashed to their tenth defeat in 12 games at Bledlow Village.

When the two sides met earlier this season, the match finished in a thrilling tie, but the return fixture was far more one-sided.

Bledlow set 276 all out, Olly Woodward top scoring with 60 while Martin Bloomfield 57, Michael Winson 53 and Harry Bartlett 37 also made useful knocks while Michael Ethan Chapman took 3-45.

Harry Bartlett then bowled a superb spell of 6-36 as Sandford slumped to 149 all out in the 35th over with Chris Thompson 39no top scoring.

Cropredy slipped to a 61 run defeat at Leighton Buzzard Town.

Buzzard set 265-8 in their 53 overs, Phil Whatmore hitting a brilliant 112 and Jack Kempster 61 while James Coleman took 3-54. In reply, Cropredy fell for 204 in the 47th over, despite Brad Ward’s 55 as Lee Selfe took 4-68.

Banbury II clung on for a draw at Tiddington in division one with seven wickets down.

Nick Pykett hit a superb 116 and Will Goodman 44 as Tiddington set 257-9 in their 53 overs. Brad Taylor 66no and Richard Simpson 48 shone for Banbury but they were left holding on at 168-7 when their innings closed as Rob Lutton took 3-19.