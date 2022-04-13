County award for Banbury West End tennis coach Ariadne
Banbury West End Tennis Club’s head coach, Ariadne Katsoulis received her Oxfordshire Development Coach of the Year Award on Saturday morning.
This well deserved honour was presented by John Spratt, both President of the OLTA and a member of BWE.
Ariadne, an LTA Level 4 Senior Performance Coach and former professional tennis player (WTA), has more than 20 years experience in coaching adults and juniors at both club and national level.
To find out more about her coaching sessions for all abilities and ages please visit the Banbury West End website.
BWE Mixed team played their last winter match of the season against Warwick B and despite losing 2-6 they have finished second in Division 2 of the Banbury League.
Pete Miles and Tyler Pettitt won their doubles 6-1, 6-2 but the ladies, Zoie Pettitt and Jenny Tucker lost 2-6, 3-6. First mixed Pete and Zoie lost 2-6, 1-6 and Tyler and Jenny at 2nd mixed lost 2-6, 4-6.