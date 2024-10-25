Coaching academy looking for more table tennis players
In this week’s league matches, Bodicote C scored their first points of the campaign with a 5-5 draw against Bodicote B. Joseph Fisher building on his promise as one of the county’s top juniors, scored 3 wins, while Paul Rowan, shrugging off any fatigue from a run up and down Snowdon, scored 2 points. Phil Blowey was the pick of the B team players with 2 wins in the singles and combined with Iko Jacob in the doubles at the end of the night to salvage a draw.
Harrison Smith led the way with an undefeated performance for Shipston A in their 7-3 win against Millenium B. Tom Mizen added 2 points and Sam Smith one win, while Ethan Morgan picked up 2 wins for the visitors.
Bloxham A consolidated their position at the top of Division 2 with an 8-2 win over Bodicote D. Neil Hodson was undefeated with 3 wins while Steve Whelton and Paul Cox picked up 2 wins apiece. Bodicote E took advantage of a depleted Tadmarton B side to come out on top 6-4 despite 3 wins for Paul Waller.
Shutford B lead Division 3 following a 6-4 win over Bodicote H. Derek Oxley took 3 wines, supported by 2 points from Ant Pugh and a win from Mike Starkie. Shipston C are in second place; despite only having 2 players they managed to overcome Bodicote G 6-4 with 3 wins for Adam Sherriff, 2 for Steve Kay and success in the doubles. Visitors Bloxham edged past Shutford C 6-4 with 3 wins for Ivan Ocana and 2 for Bob Dunkin. Kristen Hapugoda took 2 wins for the home team and was unlucky to miss out in 5 sets in both his other singles and the doubles. New signing Richard Anstis was player of the match with 3 wins for Bloxham C in their 7-3 win over Ratley C. Malcolm Charles took 2 wins and paired up with Lewis Genney to take the doubles in 5 sets.