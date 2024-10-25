Coaching academy looking for more table tennis players

Table Tennis photo by Lisa Keffer

The Banbury and District Table Tennis Association are hoping for players to join their league coaching academy. Former international player Tony West continues to provide coaching sessions for players of all ages and standards on a Friday evening 7-9pm at Blessed George Napier School Sports Hall.

In this week’s league matches, Bodicote C scored their first points of the campaign with a 5-5 draw against Bodicote B. Joseph Fisher building on his promise as one of the county’s top juniors, scored 3 wins, while Paul Rowan, shrugging off any fatigue from a run up and down Snowdon, scored 2 points. Phil Blowey was the pick of the B team players with 2 wins in the singles and combined with Iko Jacob in the doubles at the end of the night to salvage a draw.

Harrison Smith led the way with an undefeated performance for Shipston A in their 7-3 win against Millenium B. Tom Mizen added 2 points and Sam Smith one win, while Ethan Morgan picked up 2 wins for the visitors.

Bloxham A consolidated their position at the top of Division 2 with an 8-2 win over Bodicote D. Neil Hodson was undefeated with 3 wins while Steve Whelton and Paul Cox picked up 2 wins apiece. Bodicote E took advantage of a depleted Tadmarton B side to come out on top 6-4 despite 3 wins for Paul Waller.

Shutford B lead Division 3 following a 6-4 win over Bodicote H. Derek Oxley took 3 wines, supported by 2 points from Ant Pugh and a win from Mike Starkie. Shipston C are in second place; despite only having 2 players they managed to overcome Bodicote G 6-4 with 3 wins for Adam Sherriff, 2 for Steve Kay and success in the doubles. Visitors Bloxham edged past Shutford C 6-4 with 3 wins for Ivan Ocana and 2 for Bob Dunkin. Kristen Hapugoda took 2 wins for the home team and was unlucky to miss out in 5 sets in both his other singles and the doubles. New signing Richard Anstis was player of the match with 3 wins for Bloxham C in their 7-3 win over Ratley C. Malcolm Charles took 2 wins and paired up with Lewis Genney to take the doubles in 5 sets.