Claire Hart thrilled to end barren run at Mollington Races

Claire Hart roared home her first winner as a trainer for 1,611 days when Samtara gained a thrilling victory at the Warwickshire Point-to-Point at Mollington, near Banbury - and then declared "I've got my mojo back."

Formerly a successful rider with more than 100 winners, Hart hadn't tasted success as a handler since Earcomesbob scored at Chaddesley Corbett in December 2020.

Now based at Blockley, near Moreton-in-Marsh, she has concentrated on her pre-training business, saddling 32 runners in the interim before Samtara ended her barren run in front of a big Bank Holiday Monday crowd.

The 11-year-old, given a fine ride by Sam Lee, matched strides at the head of affairs with Ouro Branco and Paddy Barlow throughout the four-runner Winkworth Conditions Race (Level 2) over 2m 4f.

Samtara and Sam Lee (left) pip Ouro Branco and Paddy Barlow in a thrilling finish to the Winkworth Conditions Race (Level 2). Picture: Neale Blackburn Photography

Locked together over the last, the pair duelled up the run-in before Samtara prevailed by a short head with Bentons Lad six lengths back in third.

Hart, the Racing Post's point-to-point columnist, said: "I bought him from Martin Keighley for my partner, Gareth Price, to ride, but he is a bit keen and a whirlwind, so he's not suitable for a novice. Georgia Kirk has done a brilliant job with him and so has Sam Lee.

"It has been a long time since my last winner. This horse has given me my mojo back, so I am hoping to have a couple more next year."

Lee added: "I always knew I was a good head in front of Paddy. I thank Claire because he is tricky. I can see he is breathing new life into her lungs."

Samtara is owned by the 360 Racing Club headed by Point-to-Point Authority chief executive Paul Miller and his wife, Kate, whose syndicate also own Glenmount, a Cheltenham runner-up on Friday.

With her husband working, Kate said: "We have had quite a good weekend. You don't get many of these. It is wonderful."

Despite extensive watering, the going was officially Good to Firm and just 19 runners faced the starter with the Goffs Four and Five Years Old Maiden Young Horse Series Race declared void after none of the nine entries stood their ground.

Louise Bevin was another trainer to end a lengthy spell without a winner when Lewins Gully gave her a first success for 792 days in the Walnut Hill PPORA Club Members Maiden Conditions Race.

The five-year-old was sent into the lead by Paddy Barlow at the fifth-last before staying on gamely to hold off the persistent challenges of Dave's Sister and Just A Joy by a length and a half and the same.

Last on the mark with Gwash at Charm Park in March 2023, Bevin, who trains at Brooke, near Oakham, said: "I thought it was about time I had a winner. It is nice to have something to see for it all at the end of the season."

Bought for €5,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland July Store Sale at Fairyhouse two years ago, Lewins Gully is owned by Bevin's husband, William, who commented: "He is by Ol' Man River and the name derives from a covert in the Cottesmore country. It has taken four goes and that's our first winner this season."

With the race sponsored by an equine veterinary clinic, Lewins Gully, who is likely to return to the sales, was an apt winner as William works at a practice in Oakham and Barlow is a veterinary student at Nottingham University.

The winning rider added: "He has always shown a bit at home, He jumped very well. I was always happy on him."

The Big Lense, ridden by Rupert Stearn and owned by his father, Simon, came out on top in a tactical match with Go On Chez and Jack Andrews, deputising for the ill Tom Hutsby, in the Ray Randerson Mixed Open.

Stearn set a pedestrian pace on the 12-year-old, trained by Jenny Owen at Newmarket, but Go On Chez was never able to land a blow as The Big Lense completed a hat-trick by two and a half lengths.

Rupert said: "My horse is not an out-and-out stayer. With it being a staying track I wanted to make the running to save his energy and go no pace round this testing course. He had plenty left at the end.

"We are incredibly lucky to have him. These ones don't come round too often. He is very special to us."

Simon, who bought the gelding from Owen's husband, James, commented: "He is an ex-Gordon Elliott horse and has the most amazing constitution. He is one in a million for us."

The Wymondham-based owner added that The Big Lense could now go for the two-and-a-half-mile hunters' handicap chase at Stratford on May 30.

The Butler Sherborn Warwickshire Hunt Members, Subscribers & Farmers Race was also a match with Molly Legg praising Young Rich after the 10-year-old, owned and trained by Gina Andrews at Marton, near Rugby, gave her a second winner.

The 23-year-old rider, who hails from Devon where she worked for Nigel Hawke, had opened her account on the gelding at High Easter in March and she doubled her tally following a fine round of jumping.

Taking up the running from Shoal Bay at the end of the first circuit, Legg's mount went clear approaching two out and despite tiring on the run-in had enough in hand to hold off last year's winner, under Jack Andrews, by a length and a half.

Legg said: "His jumping won the race. He is so good and has so much scope. He is a legend. I am very lucky that Tom (Ellis) and Gina gave him me to learn on. I joined them two years ago and it's all credit to them for days like this."

Gina, who ended the weekend one behind Josh Newman in their battle for the Foran Equine Leading Trainer Championship, added: "He is a perfect schoolmaster. You won't find a better jumper. He is brilliant. Molly is a really good girl, hard-working and deserves it."

Andrews strengthened her grip at the top of the Goffs Ladies Championship when partnering Can Daddy Dance to an easy win in the three-runner Sir James Shuckburgh Restricted Race.

With Ifindoubtgoflatout pulling up after a circuit, the 10-time champion tracked the hat-trick seeking Pax and George Henderson on Romford owner-trainer Nigel Padfield's seven-year-old before taking up the running at the third last and was able to let her mount coast home by 15 lengths.

Trained by Johnny Hurley in Ireland where he won a Borris House maiden, Can Daddy Dance was bought by Padfield and David Phelan for £17,000 at the Goffs Doncaster Summer Sale last year.

Padfield said: "It's his fourth run for me, having been third, second and second. It's the first time he has run on better ground and he seemed to love it. After that he might go to Stratford."

Andrews, who is now nine clear of Izzie Hill in her bid to reclaim her title, added: "He is a very straightforward horse. He ran well at Eyton last time when he probably bumped into one."

Abby Henry gave For Rita a well-judged front-running ride to rattle up a hat-trick in the F N Pile & Sons PPORA Club Members Conditions Race (Level 1), for Veteran & Novice Riders.

Henry, who also owns and trains the 12-year-old at Lambourn, never saw another rival to win going away by eight lengths from Kayf Hernando and Walter Barnett in the four-runner contest.

The winning rider said: "She loves the front and it makes her really want to keep going. She is a good little mare and just loves it. She may go to Kingston Blount at the end of the month."