Case delighted to strike on Shanty at Grafton Races

Shanty Alley and George Case clear the last fence on the way to a runaway victory. Picture: Neale Blackburn Photography

George Case was thrilled to land a popular local success on Shanty Alley in front of his enthusiastic home supporters at the Grafton Races & Country Day at Edgcote, near Banbury.

With a good-sized crowd enjoying the sunshine on Sunday, Case gave his mount an enterprising front-running ride to claim the £700 first prize in the PPORA Club Members Conditions Race (Level 2), for Novice Riders Championship Final.

Sent off the 7-1 outsider of just three runners for the Savills & PPORA-sponsored contest, Shanty Alley established a clear lead to pass the post 19 lengths ahead of Ragnar Lodbrok, a spare ride for Tom Hutsby after Conal Kavanagh's car broke down en route. Couer Serein and Louis Hadfield were a length back in third.

Returning to the biggest cheer of the day, Case, assistant trainer to his father, Ben, who is based on the estate but was at Doncaster for the sales while mum Sarah was at Stratford, said: "It's my second winner. It's great to do it on him at my local track. I'm absolutely delighted to win here in front of all my friends and family members.

"You pass the gallops on the way in, so it's very special to have a winner here. I was told if I win it will pay for a shoot for the season."

George, 22, added: "The plan was to stay behind them and have a go in the straight. On the formbook it was going to be tough, but my lad was classy under Rules. He ran in the Eider Chase and he stays well. After the first they were going no gallop, so I decided to let him go on and I never saw them after I went in front."

With clerk of the course Graham Tawell and his team carrying out extensive watering to produce Good ground, 30 runners faced the starter in the six races.

The outsider of three also took the Mixed Open, sponsored by John White Funeral Directors, with 9-2 shot Dr Oakley upsetting Amrons Sage and Janika.

Sam Burton took up the running on owner-trainer Jane Allfrey's 11-year-old from Janika and Rupert Stearn at the second-last, before holding off the staying-on Amrons Sage and Izzie Hill by two-and-three-quarter lengths. Janika was a length and a half back in third.

Allfrey, who is based at Storridge, near Malvern, revealed that Dr Oakley - her only pointer - had survived a life-threatening illness.

"He had very bad colic and was really ill," she said. "He was in the Three Counties (Equine Hospital) on a drip. It was a terrific ride and he is quite a character of a horse."

Allfrey, who is fixture secretary for all Chaddesley Corbett's meeting, now hopes to run the gelding at the Worcestershire course on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26.

Burton was recording his fourth winner since retiring from riding five years ago during which time his weight ballooned to 15st 8lb.

"I was helping Marita Warner-King with her point-to-pointers and I got the buzz back," he explained. "I dieted and lost 5st. It is paying off now and I am grateful to everyone."

Zac Baker took the day's riding honours with a double on the Francesca Poste-trained pair Kneel Diamond and Glancing Hill.

Kneel Diamond's success in the Maiden, sponsored by Towcester Vets, represented a fine training performance with the six-year-old off the track for 539 days with a tendon injury.

Baker bided his time on the six-year-old, before flying up the run-in to collar long-time leader Just For Joy and Sean O'Connor by a length and half, with Constitution Grove and Ellie Holder half a length back in third.

With Poste and her husband, Charlie, at Doncaster, the trainer's father, Chris Nimmo, was on hand to represent their Ettington stables, near Stratford.

"He has just needed a little bit of time," he said. "I hope he will improve from the way he quickened up over the last. I think we will have a bit of fun with him. Zac gave him a very patient ride and let him get into his stride."

With picnics aplenty among the hundreds of cars stretched down the length of the home straight, the winner appropriately carried the colours of the Picnic Partnership.

And Baker, whose mud-splattered silks were testimony to how much water had been put on the track, added: "It is probably too soft for him out there. He is an older horse now, but was quite weak and gangly. After his first run we have always thought the world of him."

Baker and Poste completed their doubles when Glancing Hill followed up his maiden win here with another authoritative display in the Restricted, sponsored by NFU Mutual.

The five-year-old recorded an emotional success last month with the victory coming just six days after the death of owner Bridget Gatehouse.

And this time her parents, Gavin and Liz, together with sister Mary were on hand to see Glancing Hill stage a repeat performance and join members of the Walnut Hill Partnership for the trophy presentation.

Baker moved his mount up on the final circuit before going clear from three out to score by an easy 18 lengths from Graveside Lad and Alex Chadwick. Bennettsbrige finished three-quarters of a length back in third.

The winning rider said: "He is so good at the fences. You just point and shoot. Even with the loose horse cutting across it didn't faze him. He was very impressive. I was going to let him pop the last and he came up out of my hands. He had so much left."

Confirming Station Yard's rising star would now be aimed at the Restricted Final at Stratford on Friday, May 30, Nimmo added: "He has won as he liked. He has really improved month by month."

Gina Andrews was pleased to see Mumbo Jumbo bounce back from his disappointing run at Cheltenham to take the Grafton & Adjacent Hunts Conditions Race (Level 2), sponsored by Heygates Country Feeds.

The trainer-rider cruised into the lead at the second-last on the nine-year-old before coasting home by an easy three lengths from Master Malcolm and Alice Richmond-Watson, with Solider Unknown three-quarters of a length back in third.

Andrews, who trains the gelding at Marton, near Rugby, for the Odd Socks Partnership consisting of Stephen and Julia Howlett, Alex and Will Wales, Trevor Bourne, Anne MacFarland and Steve Wiltshire, commented: "He's back on track. He definitely lost his confidence a bit. He is a very talented horse

"Even when I cantered down to the start at Cheltenham he was not on it, but today he was on his toes. I am just pleased he has ended the season on a good note."

Josh Newman levelled the scores with Andrews on the day to stay three ahead in the race for the Foran Equine Leading Trainer Championship when piloting El Capitaine to a facile victory in the Conditions Race (Level 3), sponsored by Framptons.

It was the Ivan Thompson-owned seven-year-old's seventh win of the season and put him level with Inchidaly Robin in the Connolly's Red Mills Champion Horse standings.

Sent off the 1-4 favourite, Newman's mount took up the running from The Jolly Pot and Joe Stevenson going out on to the final circuit and gradually drew clear to score by 25 lengths. The Jolly Pot held off Mot Pour Mot by a neck for second.

Newman, who is based at Crewkerne in Somerset, said: "He has been fantastic and credit goes to the team and everyone at home. The only blip has been the second and he has just grown in confidence."

Thompson from County Down owns Taunton-based business The Sausage Shed, and he added: "I bought him privately in Ireland. Chris Jones had him. I gave him time and he has repaid that. He has got gears and an engine."