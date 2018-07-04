Burgess and Jackson keep the title race interesting

The rivalry for this years Radical Challenge title continues at a pace between RAW team-mates Steve Burgess and Dominik Jackson.

The duo took a clean sweep of victories at Oulton Park for the Banbury outfit.

But as the lights went out for race one it was triple Spa winner Jackson who shot ahead. While the lead continued to grow, Burgess took a few laps to shake-off Jerome De Sadeleer before consolidating second.

Jackson made his compulsory stop after 12 laps but Burgess stayed out a couple of laps longer and re-emerged with a comfortable lead which he consolidated into a dominant victory.

RAW driver Elliot Goodman was up to fourth after the stops but lost out to De Sadeleer and Kristian Jaffrey with a lap to go. He retook Jeffrey to seal fifth, while Jackson’s penalty left him down in ninth, Marcelo Marateotto rounded off the top ten.

Although it was a lights to flag win for Burgess in the second race, he was shadowed throughout by Jackson. The challenge would not have counted if it had come off, as the race was red flagged and Burgess declared the victor.

Goodman ran strongly again, in seventh from the third lap. Marcelo Marrateotto slipped from an early seventh to 13th but was stuck on the track after his engine let go, prompting the red flag on lap nine. Macleod secured a late tenth.

In the final race Jackson set the pace from the start and again pitted early, with an eight seconds lead over Jeffrey. Rejoining with his lead intact, he returned to the top step of the podium with a dominant win.

Goodman completed a successful day for the team with fifth, with John Macleod following him to the flag for seventh. Rod Goodman was 13th, Liversidge 14th and Marateotto Jnr 17th.

Burgess said: “It was close between me and Dominik at the start of race one through turn one, but I let him go as there was no point in tangling and I knew he had the 20 second penalty to serve.

“I got a flying start in race two and pulled about a second gap but then made a few mistakes and he stuck it up the inside and I had nowhere to go but straight.”

Jackson said: “It was a shame that race two was red-flagged. I thought I had a little bit of pace on him [Burgess] towards the end which gave me the opportunity to have a go, which went wrong for both of us!

“It was nice to make amends for race one with the win in race three. Steve fell into the pack a little bit at the start and I was able to make a break and pull away.”