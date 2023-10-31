Bridge Local Team's Challenge tournament at Kings Sutton
We welcomed five visiting clubs with a glass of wine and served them tea and cakes from a local Farm Shop at half time.
As well as the three Kings Sutton teams, there were nine other sides from Bridge clubs at Summertown, Buckingham, Bloxham, Bicester and Quainton. The winners were from Summertown with a Bloxham team second and Bicester third.
All the competitors agreed that the Kings Sutton village hall, with its two halls and well-equipped kitchen, once again proved that there are few better places to hold a bridge tournament.
Kings Sutton Bridge Club is always happy to welcome new players from beginners to experts.
Call Ken on 07850 616069 for details or look at the Website Bridgewebs.com/kingssutton.