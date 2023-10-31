Bridge Local Team's Challenge tournament at Kings Sutton

On October 24th 2023, Kings Sutton Bridge Club were the hosts for the Local Teams’ Challenge cup held at the Millennium Hall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We welcomed five visiting clubs with a glass of wine and served them tea and cakes from a local Farm Shop at half time.

As well as the three Kings Sutton teams, there were nine other sides from Bridge clubs at Summertown, Buckingham, Bloxham, Bicester and Quainton. The winners were from Summertown with a Bloxham team second and Bicester third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the competitors agreed that the Kings Sutton village hall, with its two halls and well-equipped kitchen, once again proved that there are few better places to hold a bridge tournament.

Kings Sutton Bridge Club is always happy to welcome new players from beginners to experts.