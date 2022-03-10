Success for Banbury's Precision MMA debut fighters in Wolverhampton

Pictured, from left, Gavin Stewart, Jonathan Lewis, Tyler Harding, Renas Jahwar and Chris Mee celebrate Precision MMAs victory in Wolverhampton

Precision MMA head coaches Gavin Stewart and Chris Mee watched on with pride as two more fighters from their team left the Battle Arena cage in Wolverhampton victorious at the weekend.

Precision MMA was founded in 2021 and is the joint creation of 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Banbury and The Striking Clinic.

These results leave the team unbeaten after the exciting Jonathan Lewis’ won in July last year.

First into the Battle Arena cage for Banbury on Saturday night was Renas Jahwar.

After three amazing rounds showcasing Jahwar’s striking and wrestling skills, the judges deemed him the winner by unanimous decision.

The next prospect fighter for Banbury was Tyler Harding, who walked into the cage ready to make a statement.

After an evenly matched first-round, Harding took his opponent down early in the second and advanced into a mounted position. From here an onslaught of ground and pound was handed out which lead to an armbar finish.