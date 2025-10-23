Bodicote D reinforce promotion credentials

Ratley B were left to rue their inability to field a full team of three players, going down 6-4 in a closely fought contest against an under-strength Millennium A. Debs Barrow was player of the match winning all three games, including a fine three sets to one win over the league’s number three ranked player Jack Shardlow. Alan Cotton picked up a further point for Ratley, but lost out to Shardlow and Pete Harris, the latter game going to 14-12 in the deciding fifth set.

Bodicote C’s difficult start to the season continued with a 10-0 loss against league leaders Tadmarton A. Jason Tustain, Barry Hook and Simon Nolan ensured that Tadmarton took all the points. Joseph Fisher went closest to scoring a win for Bodicote, going down in five sets against Hook.

In Division 2, Bodicote D reinforced their promotion credentials with a narrow 6-4 win over second-placed Shutford B. Jason Crocker maintained his unbeaten record leading the way with three wins in his singles matches, supported by two wins from leading junior player Harry Hunt and a win for Zach Crocker. Eric Barlow was the star player for Shutford with two wins and pushed Jason Crocker all the way before losing out in the deciding set. Mike Starkie picked up a point for Shutford in the singles and paired up with James Mcfarlane to take the doubles. Millennium B were only able to field two players and went down 8-2 against Shipston A. Nicholas Morgan and Sam Smith were undefeated for Shipston and took the doubles in five sets against Imraan Arbee and Mark Fairbairn.

In Division 3, Ratley C played their first match of the season, losing 8-2 against a strong Bloxham C side. Malcolm Charles remains unbeaten following another three wins. Richard Anstis and Lewis Genney took two wins apiece and combined to win the doubles. David Grysakowski and Ben Pick scored a point each for Ratley. Millennium C edged past Bodicote G 6-4. Colin Astbury starred with three wins in the singles, with Will Heynes adding a further two wins. Astbury and Heynes lost out narrowly in hard fought five-set doubles against Eddie Tait and Alan Smith. Bob Clarke picked up a win in the singles for Millennium, while Tait won two of his three singles for Bodicote.

Next week sees the first round of fixtures in the annual Robin Aston Handicap Trophy. This tournament runs throughout the season and sees teams in all three divisions play with a handicap system based on the Table Tennis England ranking system used to ensure parity.