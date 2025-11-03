Bloxham B secure narrow win in Robin Aston Trophy

User (UGC) Submitted

The first round matches of this season's Robin Aston Handicap trophy took place last week.

The competition sees teams from all three divisions of the league involved. A handicap system based on the Table Tennis England ranking system is used to ensure parity between players of differing standards.

Nilesh Patel led his Bloxham B team to narrow victory against Division 1 opponents Shutford A. Despite Harry Smith, Sean O’Keeffe, and Andrew Sabin securing some big wins across the evening, Patel along with team mates Ivan Ocana, and Sever Bazavan kept picking up valuable points. With just two matches to play Bloxham's lead had been reduced to just one point and for the first time Shutford looked like favourites to progress.

However, Patel hitting well above his ranking, played superbly to take Sean O’Keeffe to deuce in set two having gone close in the first set; these points added to his handicap credit of 21 gave his side an unassailable lead heading in to the doubles, and ensured their progress to round two.

Another Division One side to fall at the first hurdle were Bodicote C, as they lost out to perennial cup specialists Ratley C. The Ratley trio of Colin Simpson, Ben Pick, and David Grysakowski secured a 339-312 victory.

New club Fritwell A eased to victory in their cup debut, beating Bodicote F 327 - 268, with Darren Anderson the star player.

Bodicote D, Ratley C, Shipston A, and Bloxham C were able to progress without playing following concessions from their respective opponents.

The league coaching sessions led by head coach Tony West recommence on Friday 7th November. The sessions are open to players all standards and ages, and take place at BGN school each Friday evening between 7pm - 9pm. Further details can be found on the Banbury table tennis leagues website.