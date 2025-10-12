Biggest ever Oxford Half takes over city

Fastest female finisher at this year's Oxford Half

The biggest ever edition of the Oxford Half marathon took place on Sunday 12 October, with thousands of runners taking to the historic streets of Oxford.

Entries for the half marathon sold out in January this year, having done so in record time for the third year running. 2025 saw more runners take to the streets of Oxford than ever before.

Organised by Motiv Sports UK, the Oxford Half is an historic, annual race through the city that sees thousands of locals come out to support runners from all over the country. University Parks hosted the event village which has a selection of activities and entertainment for runners and spectators to enjoy.

The event provides a crucial fundraising opportunity for national and regional charities, with 2025’s edition raising a stagger £1.2m for the event’s charity partners, so far. The event’s 18 official charity partners including national charities like Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society and Macmillan Cancer Support, with a selection of local charities including Helen & Douglas House, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and SSNAP (supporting sick newborn and their parents), among others.

Start line at 2025's Oxford Half

Runners this year took on an improved route for the Oxford Half, with changes implemented to enhance race day experience for runners, spectators, local businesses and city centre crowds.

Runners started and finished on Mansfield Road, before running past iconic landmarks like the UK’s second largest library, the Bodleian Library, as well as The Sheldonian Theatre and Radcliffe Camera. They also passed several Oxford University college buildings with striking architecture that have made the city so famous.

First Three Finishers – Female

1st – Charlie Arnell, 01:15:01

Schools' Challenge took place ahead of the half marathon

2nd – Sarah Forbes-Smith, 01:17:40

3rd – Olivia Doran, 01:17:45

Top Three Finishers – Male

1st – George Grassly, 01:05:31

2nd – James Ellis, 01:08:10

3rd – Alex Miell-Ingram, 01:09:00

Top Three Finishers – Wheelchair

1st – Gary Cooper, 01:10:12

2nd – Danny Gordon, 01:13:34

3rd – Roz Delap, 01:26:25

The full results are available on the event website: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/

Emily Whitaker, Head of Event Operations at Motiv Sports UK, said:“It’s been incredible to see the Oxford Half continue to grow, selling out in record time for the third consecutive year. The atmosphere on the streets today captured everything that makes this event so special — community spirit, determination, and generosity. We’re proud to have supported runners in raising over £1.2m for charity, and we’re thrilled that this year’s route improvements helped make the experience even better for everyone involved.”

Next year’s Oxford Half tickets go on sale shortly after the race with another quick sell-out expected. Visit: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/