Ben Cox to race with Oldfield Motorsport
The following morning, after taking part in filming for "Racing on the Spectrum" documentary, he made an announcement sharing his Title Challenging team!
For 2024 Ben announced on his Instagram @b.cox.official that he will be racing for Oldfield Motorsport, who are in the mix of the front runners and were last year’s United Formula Ford Champions.
Ben’s statement on his social media’s said: “I am delighted to announce that for 2024, I will be competing with Oldfield Motorsport in the United Formula Ford Championship.
Last season they were in the main mix amongst the front runners, as well as being last season’s United Formula Ford winners. I am excited for this opportunity and to prove what I’m capable of once again!
As I depart from Souley Motorsport I would like to say thank you to Brian, George, Sam, John etc for all the effort time and support over the last 2 seasons – 2024 let’s rock and roll!”
If you wish to visit/support/watch/sponsor Ben in his racing, then you can check out our website for more information www.cox.racing.co.uk or see his instagram page @b.cox.official for lots more updates and upcoming events/results! Everybody is welcome.