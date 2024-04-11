Banbury’s Triumphant Tessa regains title of world's best at snooker championships in China

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tessa, who plays out of the Fast Eddies Pool and Snooker Hall in Banbury, reclaimed the title after first winning it two years ago.

The full-time Adderbury gardener travelled to Dongguan, China to face off against the best women snooker players over the age of 40 at last month's tournament.

To add to the remarkable achievement, Tessa, 54, only returned to the sport in 2022 after a 20-year layoff.

Tessa also performed great in the main women’s world championships, which were being held simultaneously at the venue.

After finishing top of her group Tessa lost a close 4-3 game in the final 16 to close rival and fellow English player Mary Talbot-Deegan.

Speaking about her fantastic achievement, Tessa said: “To have won the title back again was fantastic, it felt really good.

"When I won the title two years ago in Sheffield, I had just come back to the sport but two years later I feel like I am getting near to my old standard of playing.”

Tessa travelled to China to play against the best women players over the age of 40.

The competition organised by the World Women's Snooker was the first to be held in China and attracted crowds of hundreds with thousands watching online.

Tessa said that the tournament held from March 11 until 17 brought a new level of professionalism to the women’s game.

She said: “The competition raised the standard for the women’s game with top-notch facilities. The venue was a proper stadium with tiered seating, all the tables were brand new and all of the referees were excellent.

"In the final I beat a woman who was the Chinese pool champion. She was very cool under pressure considering it was her first time in the final of a snooker tournament.

"This meant I had to knuckle down and play my game and stay focussed. On the last frame, I was behind but held it together to come back and win, and I’m really pleased with how I played under pressure.”

Winning the title and becoming the number one ranked senior player, has qualified Tessa to play at the World Seniors Snooker Championship next month.

Tessa will share the iconic Crucible Theatre with male and female legends of the sport, including Jimmy White, Ken Doherty and Joe Johnson.

The tournament is a great opportunity for Tessa and will be broadcast on Channel 5 from May 8 until 12.

Tessa said: “I have been invited to play the World Seniors Championship, which is a mixed tournament. The top eight senior men's players will be there, including some big names.

"It is a real honour to have been asked to play at this competition at the Crucible, it's like a dream come true.”

Tessa insists that without Fast Eddies offering her free table time, she would not have won the championship and offers her gratitude to them for keeping snooker alive in Banbury.