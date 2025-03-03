Banbury's long Norfolk journey ends in disappointment

Banbury suffered defeat in an ill-tempered game.

After last week’s important victory to climb up the Midlands Conference League Banbury had a long journey to Harlesden Magpies, bottom of the League, hoping to continue their improvement and with their nearest rivals fighting out a draw there was a great chance to jump to 5th.

But, a bad tempered game marred by ill-discipline on both sides ended those hopes as they went down 2 -1 to the Norfolk side.

Banbury came out of the gates fast and produced a handful of opportunities including two ruled out goals and a flurry of short corners that were well defended by Magpies. Man of the match Tim Williams Ellis caused plenty of problems attacking down the left hand side and had some good link up play with the Banbury midfielders. Unlike last week Banbury failed to put away any early chances against Magpies who are desperate for a result to save their League status.

The second half started similarly, but Magpies won a short corner from a well worked counter attack and Myles King, who has been prolific from corners this year, dispatched one high into the top right corner.

Banbury continued to push for an equaliser with creative play from the likes of player coach Ben Mackey, Jordie Groenewald and Tyson Nunnley but couldn’t get that crucial goal.

After a dominating spell from Banbury again Magpies countered well to earn a short corners which was then upgraded to a penalty stroke after a poor tackle that saw the defender sin-binned. The home player launchched this high into the net.

Immediately Banbury responded with an attack that resulted in a well taken backhand strike from Groenewald to level the scores. Unfortunately, frustration began to take its toll through ill discipline that led to Banbury receiving more sin-bin cards in the crucial final moments of the game.

The visitors pushed for an equalised but couldn’t find it. A disappointing outcome after some really positive results in recent weeks but one win from the remaining four would secure Banbury’s place in the League and also mount a top four challenge.

Manager Steve Brooker said “This was disappointing all round, failing to put away our chances and to deal with the rugged play of a bottom of the table side leading to 3 sin-bin yellow cards in the final quarter, 2 in the last 10 minutes when there were chances that might have won a draw, has cost us dear. Now we must compose ourselves and start again next week against Nottingham University, just below us in the League.”