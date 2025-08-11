Banbury West End Tennis manage one win and one loss this week

Tell us your club news.

BWE B had a brilliant 6-3 victory over local rivals Kings Sutton B in the Banbury league but the Mixed team lost 0-8 to a strong OHRC team in the Oxfordshire league

BWE B are now 2nd in Div 3 with one match remaining. Teams in this league consist of 3 men and 3 ladies with each round being 11 games. The BWE men Tyler Pettitt, Joe Ludwig and Jeremy Turner won 6-5, 7-4 and 7-4. The West End ladies Thea Ingram, Stephie Lea and Sue Jelfs lost 2 rounds 5-6 and 4-7 but Thea and Sue won 6-5. The mixed scores were 6-5, 3-8 and 8-3.

The BWE mixed team playing in Div 6 of the Oxfordshire league were well beaten by a strong OHRC team. Doug Scott and Jenny Tucker at 1st pair lost 1-6, 2-6 to the OHRC 1st pair and 1-6, 1-6 to the 2nd pair. Dave Benion and Andi Padbury at 2nd pair ost 0-6, 1-6 to the OHRC 1st pair and 2-6, 2-6 to the 2nd pair