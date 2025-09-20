Banbury West End Tennis Club win their penultimate mixed match of the summer season

The Oxfordshire league mixed match against Wantage C resulted in a 6-3 victory for Banbury West End Tennis Club.

The Banbury West End 1st pair Anna Haynes and Tom Mourre beat the Wantage 1st pair 6-2, 6-2 and had a brilliant 6-0, 6-0 (double bagel) victory over the 2nd pair. The BWE 2nd pair Kat Kurgane and Richard Prew halved against the Wantage 1st pair 6-4, 2-6 and just lost in 3 setter against the 2nd pair 7-6, 3-6 and 4-6.