Banbury West End Tennis Club win both their Banbury league matches
The mid week Banbury league matches consist of teams of 6 players, 3 men and 3 ladies. In each round 11 games are played, with a total of 9 'sets' played per match
BWE A -v- Brackley A (Banbury league - div 1)
BWE A, currently 3rd in the league, had a really good 6-3 win over Brackley A who had an extremely strong No 1 man. The West End men Tom Mourree, Paul Brown and Sean Pettitt lost two rounds 2-9 and 4-7 but won one round 9-2. The BWE ladies Wendy Eves Dickins, Anna Haynes and Tallis Annersley (junior) won 7-4, 8-3 and 6-5. First mixed was lost 3-8, but both 2nd and 3rd mixed won 7-4
BWE B -v- Hook Norton C (Banbury league - div 3)
BWE B, who are currently 2nd in Div 3, had a brilliant 8-1 victory over Hook Norton C. The West End men Richard Prew, Phil Kelling and Jeremy Turner won 7-4 and 10-1 but Richard and Jeremy just lost 5-6. The BWE ladies Andi Padbury, Thea Ingram and Sue Jelfs won 9-2, 6-5 and 7-4. The mixed were won with scores of 8-3, 9-2 and 8-3