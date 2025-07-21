Banbury West End Tennis Club win both their Banbury league matches

It was a good week of results for Banbury West End Tennis Club.

Banbury West End Tennis Club were celebrating after winning both their Banbury league matches.

The mid week Banbury league matches consist of teams of 6 players, 3 men and 3 ladies. In each round 11 games are played, with a total of 9 'sets' played per match

BWE A -v- Brackley A (Banbury league - div 1)

BWE A, currently 3rd in the league, had a really good 6-3 win over Brackley A who had an extremely strong No 1 man. The West End men Tom Mourree, Paul Brown and Sean Pettitt lost two rounds 2-9 and 4-7 but won one round 9-2. The BWE ladies Wendy Eves Dickins, Anna Haynes and Tallis Annersley (junior) won 7-4, 8-3 and 6-5. First mixed was lost 3-8, but both 2nd and 3rd mixed won 7-4

BWE B -v- Hook Norton C (Banbury league - div 3)

BWE B, who are currently 2nd in Div 3, had a brilliant 8-1 victory over Hook Norton C. The West End men Richard Prew, Phil Kelling and Jeremy Turner won 7-4 and 10-1 but Richard and Jeremy just lost 5-6. The BWE ladies Andi Padbury, Thea Ingram and Sue Jelfs won 9-2, 6-5 and 7-4. The mixed were won with scores of 8-3, 9-2 and 8-3