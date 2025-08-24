Banbury West End Tennis Club secure big win over Deddington C

By Andi Padbury
Contributor
Published 24th Aug 2025, 22:28 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 09:20 BST
Banbury West End Tennis Club enjoyed a big win this week.placeholder image
Banbury West End Tennis Club enjoyed a big win this week.
Banbury West End C team had an excellent 8-1 victory over Deddington C in division 4 of the Banbury League tennis. Each team comprises of 3 men and 3 ladies with 11 games played in each match

The BWE ladies Karen Symonds, Jenny Dalman and Viv Cudahy had an excellent evening winning all their matches 7-4, 9-2 and 9-2. The West End men Pete Vance, Tony Humphries and Dennis Lauder won 6-5 and 7-4 but Pete and Dennis lost 3-8. All the Mixed matches were won 8-3, 9-2 and 8-3.

Related topics:West End
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice