Banbury West End Tennis Club B and C teams end summer season with mixed results

Banbury West End Tennis Club brough their summer season to a finish at the weekend.

Banbury West End B and C teams each played their last match of the season in the Banbury League.

. In this league each team comprises of 3 men and 3 ladies with each match being 11 games

BWE B team played Byfield C and managed a tight 5-4 win. The West End men Richard Prew, Phil Telling and Stuart Madle managed one win 6-5, but lost the other 2 rounds 4-7 and 4-7. The ladies Tallis Annersley, Andi Padbury and Chrissie Rose did slightly better winning 2 of their matches with scores of 10-1, 2-9 and 6-5. Richard and Tallis won 9-2, Phil and Andi 7-4 but Stuart and Chrissie lost 3-8. Well done to Tallis, our 13 year old star who won all her matches

The C team played Brackley C and just lost 4-5 again in a tight match. The BWE men Pete Vance, Tony Humphfreys and Adam Busby won one round 6-5 but lost the other two 4-7 and 5-6. The ladies Karen Symmonds, Kathy Godfrey and Viv Cadahy won two of their rounds 6-5 and 7-4 but lost one 3-8. Adam and Viv won their mixed 6-5 but the other two were lost 4-7 and 2-9